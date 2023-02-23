PHOTO: Career Day at Belmont Park Primary School

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left) and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater (second left), cut the ribbon for the official reopening of the Port Antonio Health Centre in Portland on (February 17). Sharing the moment (from third left) are Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz; Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Representative of the Pan-American Organization (PAHO), Ian Stein and Chairman of the North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), Laura Heron.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
February 23, 2023
Local Government
February 21, 2023
Youth
February 21, 2023
Development
February 21, 2023
JIS radio
February 23, 2023
House Matters | Presented by: Jayda Francis
February 23, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
February 23, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts