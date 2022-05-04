Phases 1 & 2A Of Rehabilitation Project At CRH Completed, Phase 2B Begins

Work has been completed under Phases 1 and 2A of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) Rehabilitation programme, at a cost of $1.3 billion.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 3.
He informed that work under Phase 2B has commenced and is expected to cost $1.7 billion and is aimed at remediating structural defects that were present in the building.
“This will include the strengthening of structural beams that had begun to deteriorate, and the rehabilitation of the other support systems to make the building sound,” Dr. Tufton said.
The Ministry also received Cabinet approval for the use of a design and build modality for the implementation of the final phase, Phase 3.
Dr. Tufton said this phase will see the complete restoration of the hospital.
“Given the learning curve that we have had to travel on this project, we have strengthened the overall quality assurance function in the project management by contracting a US-based commissioning agent firm that has been supporting the Project Management Unit, to ensure value for money and timely delivery of the project,” the Minister said.
In addition, a multistakeholder group has been appointed, including the St. James Chamber of Commerce and the western branch of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), to receive periodic updates and to provide a citizen’s oversight body to this project.
Dr. Tufton said the Chairman of this committee is Dr. Jeffrey East.