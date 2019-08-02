Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Act Being Modernised

Story Highlights The Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Act is being modernised to regulate the quality of fuel supplied in Jamaica.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, in a speech delivered by Principal Director in the Ministry, Fitzroy Vidal, at the grand opening of the Texaco Mountain View service station in St. Andrew on July 31.

She said the Act also seeks to reduce the level of pollutants and emissions arising from the use of petroleum and to ensure that petroleum products of the highest quality are available to consumers.

Mrs. Williams said the Ministry is committed to fostering harmony within the petroleum sector and is constantly developing, amending or refining policy and legislation, which will assist in the development of a world-class industry.

“We are there to set the framework for legislation and policy and to allow for the transparent operation of the market. On the other hand, you are the investors, you bring important investment dollars to the economy and therefore ensure employment, creativity and help to underpin productivity and prosperity,” she noted.

In the meantime, Minister Williams said the expansion of the service station network across the island augurs well for the country’s petroleum retail sector ensuring that regardless of one’s location, motorists can be assured of access to adequate fuel supply.

“Additionally, it helps in the creation of a modern efficient, diversified and environmentally-sustainable energy sector providing affordable and accessible energy supplies,” she noted.

Mrs. Williams commended GB Energy, which operates the Texaco brand in Jamaica, on the opening of its newest service station and the strides made in the petroleum industry over the course of its 100 years of operation.

“Through your network of over 70 service stations, this company has been able to increase its industrial accounts and market share. I have been made aware that the company will be adding eight new service stations by year-end and will expand the network of stations outfitted to supply or pump Autogas, your Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)-based product, from one to 15,” she said.