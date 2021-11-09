Pest Risk Analysis Services Must Be Requestd Through JSWIFT Platform

Persons requesting pest risk analysis services from the Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries are now required to do so through the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform.

“So, persons wishing to import a plant product that has not been imported into Jamaica before or you are importing a product that we have already imported [but] from a country that we have not imported it before, then you are required to make that request through JSWIFT,” Chief Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspector in the Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch, Sanniel Wilson-Graham, told JIS News.

“This means that the Branch will be able to respond in a more timely and efficient manner. It would reduce your need to come into office to make your, request. This would make our services more efficient and certainly serve you way better,” she added.

Persons who are not registered with JSWIFT are being encouraged to do so.

“All is required is that you register using your Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) and your contact information on the JSWIFT platform and you will be able to access those services,” Mrs. Wilson-Graham said.

The JSWIFT serves as an electronic platform that allows traders to submit transactional information through a single access point. The portal provides services to support the regulatory requirements for cross-border trade in Jamaica.

Traders will electronically submit applications for licences, permits, certificates and other regulatory requirements, to facilitate processing by requisite cross-border regulatory agencies and participating government agencies.