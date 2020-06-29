Persons With Disabilities 18 To 65 Years To Get Grant Through CARE Programme

Persons with disabilities who were registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) from 1973 to March 31, 2020 are slated to benefit under the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) CARE Programme.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr. Christine Hendricks, told JIS News that these individuals can now access a one-off temporary grant as part of the Government’s effort to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She pointed out that this grant is available to persons with disabilities between the age of 18 and 65, who are unemployed or not formally employed. Individuals who have already benefited under the CARE Programme should not apply.

As of Wednesday, July 1, applications will be open online at www.wecare.gov.jm; [also] persons may visit the JCPD, all the parish offices of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Jamaica Society for the Blind, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, and the Combined Disabilities Association.

To apply, persons will be required to provide their name, address, a valid Tax Registration Number (TRN), and banking information.

For further information, persons may contact the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities at (876) 968-8373/968-0623/618-1133; WhatsApp: (8760 807-0383; Website: www.jcpdja.com or visit 18 Ripon Road.