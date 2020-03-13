live stream Ministry of Health & Wellness Press Briefing: Update on COVID-19 @ 5:00pm
Persons who attended Funeral with first Confirmed COVID-19 Patient urged to contact Health Ministry

Coronavirus
March 13, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

KINGSTON, Jamaica. March 12, 2020:  The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to inform the public that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 and the interment that followed at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.The Ministry is asking all persons, who attended the funeral service and/or the burial to make contact by calling any of the following numbers:

  • 888-ONE-LOVE(663-5683)
  • 888-754-7792
  • 876-542-5998
  • 876-542-6007
  • 876-542- 6006
  • 876-542-5998

Persons may also send an email with their contact details to:  covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

