Persons Urged to Remain Steadfast in Safeguarding Themselves Against COVID-19

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says Jamaicans must remain steadfast in safeguarding themselves against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

She noted that several countries which had initially brought COVID-19 infections under control, were now experiencing resurgences resulting from their relaxing health protocols and safeguards.

The State Minister said Jamaicans should use these scenarios as motivation to observe the protocols and infection prevention measures and get themselves vaccinated, adding “we cannot relax at this time, thinking that COVID is over.”

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says Jamaicans must remain steadfast in safeguarding themselves against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

She noted that several countries which had initially brought COVID-19 infections under control, were now experiencing resurgences resulting from their relaxing health protocols and safeguards.

The State Minister said Jamaicans should use these scenarios as motivation to observe the protocols and infection prevention measures and get themselves vaccinated, adding “we cannot relax at this time, thinking that COVID is over.”

She was speaking while visiting a field hospital in Spanish, St. Catherine on Friday (April 30), which was donated by the United States (US) government.

Stressing that the country must remain focused on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said in light of next week’s slated commenced administration of the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, persons receiving the first must make every effort in ensuring they get the follow-up jab, “so that they can be totally protected.”

She also encouraged persons who have not yet been vaccinated to “join the line” and do so.

The Sate Minister, who was accompanied on the visit by several US officials, underscored the timeliness of the facility’s provision, adding that the Government and people of Jamaica “are very grateful for this partnership, and this gift that is so needed.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Spanish Town Hospital, Dwayne Francis, said the field hospital has been pivotal in improving healthcare delivery for COVID-19 patients.

He said while the COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the institution’s resources, “the staff must be commended”, noting that “they have not relented.”

“They are self-motivated and driven. From the doctors to the porters, the administrative team, the nurses and all members of staff at this facility… [they] have made it functional on a daily basis,” Mr. Francis said.