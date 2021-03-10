Persons Trained For Vaccination Programme

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, has informed that, to date, some 580 persons have been trained to be part of the country’s vaccination programme.

He made the disclosure while responding to questions regarding the turnout of nurses for training sessions, during a virtual press conference on March 8.

“We have had several training sessions over the last three weeks with full participation of different types of healthcare workers that will be part of the overall implementation,” he said.

The Government is to administer the first set of vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 10.

Come Wednesday, a total of 1,930 persons will be administered the vaccines through the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), 530 through Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), 520 through North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), and 300 through Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).

At the end of week one, the Government intends to vaccinate 17,050 healthcare workers, the Permanent Secretary said.

Jamaica received the first 50,000 doses of vaccines from India, at the Norman Manley International Airport, on March 8.

The vaccination process is slated to be rolled out in three phases. Phase one is categorised as vulnerable groups; phase two, essential to economic activity; and phase three, general public.

The vaccination plan can be viewed at: https://www.moh.gov.jm/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/MOHW-Interim-Vaccination-Implementation-Plan-02.03.2021-Final.pdf