Persons Registered With JCPD can Apply for CARE Grant

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is advising persons registered with the Council from March 31, 1973 to June 30, 2020 that they may apply for the Care Grant under the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) CARE Programme.

This is an extension of the initiative that started in June 2020 and targets persons with disabilities, to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19. The deadline for submission of applications is now August 31, 2020.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr. Christine Hendricks, told JIS News that the decision to extend the application period was taken to ensure that qualified individuals can access this one-off temporary grant.

She is, therefore, encouraging parents and caregivers that once they have someone with a disability who is registered, they should urge them to apply or apply on their behalf.

Dr. Hendricks pointed out that this grant is available to persons with disabilities, aged zero and upwards, who are unemployed or not formally employed. Individuals who have already benefited under the CARE Programme should not apply.

Application is now open online at www.wecare.gov.jm. Persons may also visit the JCPD, all the parish offices of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Jamaica Society for the Blind, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, and the Combined Disabilities Association.

To apply, persons will be required to provide their name, address, a valid Tax Registration Number (TRN), and banking information.

For further information, persons may contact the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities at (876) 968-8373/968-0623/618-1133; WhatsApp: (876-807-0383); Website: www.jcpdja.com or visit 18 Ripon Road in Kingston.