Persons On British Airways Flight Asked To Self-Identify

Persons who travelled to Jamaica from England on British Airways flight BA2263 on March 4 and may have come into contact with the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-identify by calling 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) so that their status can be known and the requisite actions taken.

The Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the appeal at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (March 11).

He said it is in the public’s best interest that persons who were on that flight be identified and their condition assessed.

“By virtue of the flight manifesto, we will be seeking to make contact. We know that not all information given could be accurate, some people may have made a mistake in their address and we can’t find them, so it is important that they self-identify.”

Prime Minister Holness said if persons report symptoms that match the case profile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will respond accordingly.

In addition to 888-ONE-LOVE, members of the public can also contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness with COVID-19 concerns by calling 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542- 6006 and 876-542-5998.