Persons Must Adhere To Measures Announced By Government To Reduce Spread Of COVID-19

Story Highlights Failure to adhere to the measures announced by Government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the closure of places of amusement, will attract a fine of up to $1 million or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.

This was outlined by Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, at a press conference on Monday (March 16) at Jamaica House, in Kingston, after Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced the strict measures which will be in effect for a week, starting Wednesday (March 18).

A review of the measures will be done five days after they come into effect.

Failure to adhere to the measures announced by Government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the closure of places of amusement, will attract a fine of up to $1 million or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.

This was outlined by Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, at a press conference on Monday (March 16) at Jamaica House, in Kingston, after Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced the strict measures which will be in effect for a week, starting Wednesday (March 18).

A review of the measures will be done five days after they come into effect.

“Be warned, the laws will be enforced and they can be enforced by the police, a soldier, a fireman, a nurse, a health worker, a vet and even the Chief Executive Officer of the National Works Agency. Those are defined as authorised officers under the law,” she said, after pointing out that the measures will be enforced under the Disaster Risk Management Act 2015.

Included in the measures were the limiting of public gatherings to no more than 20 persons; one hospital visit a day per person, and the closure of bars, nightclubs and other areas of entertainment.

Weddings and funerals are also restricted to no more than 20 persons, while pharmacies, service stations, supermarkets, restaurants and food markets, corner shops will be allowed to remain open, but on condition that social distancing is observed. Markets, however, will be opened from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Restrictions have also been placed on the Jamaica Urban Transit Company and the Montego Bay Metro buses, which will be required to carry only seated passengers, and taxis are required to transport one less passenger than they are licensed to carry.

Similarly, an Order was given for persons coming into the island from countries where there has been an internal spread of the virus to undergo 14 days of self quarantine.

According to the Prime Minister, the measures are being implemented to control the spread of the disease.

“We have to keep the economy going, so we’re not shutting down operations. What we’re trying to do is to institute the measures that we believe will inure to greater practice of social distancing, which is what is now being recommended as the most effective way of controlling the spread of COVID-19,” he said.