Persons Invited To Register For PIOJ Symposium On Best Practices For Social And Community Renewal

Persons who work or have interest in the field of development and community interventions are being invited to register for the Symposium on Best Practices for Social and Community Renewal scheduled for Wednesday (November 10) at 9:00 a.m.

The event, being held under the theme ‘Linking the Pieces: A Holistic Approach to Community Renewal’, is hosted by the Planning Institute of Jamaica Community Renewal Programme (PIOJ-CRP) and its partners, including the Ministry of National Security, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), National Housing Trust (NHT), Social Development Commission (SDC), National Commission on Violence Prevention, and the Diaspora Taskforce Action Network.

Registration can be done online using the social media pages and websites of the event partners, via email to bestpractice@pioj.gov.jm or directly at the event website at https://www.piojbestpracticesymposium.com/.

Persons can also watch live on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) cable channel or on YouTube @PBCJamaica.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Wednesday (October 27), Programme Director, PIOJ Community Renewal Programmer, Charles Clayton, told JIS News that participants who register will be able to “engage directly with other people on the platform and with those agencies that are showcased at the community fair”.

He informed that the focus is to “provide models that can be utilised by other people who are initiating interventions in community spaces and to see how they can work in a collaborative way to be more effective in what they are doing”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang will be the guest speaker at the event.

Other presenters include International Consultant on Business Strategy, Lawrence Cooley; Professor, Public Policy and Administration, Florida International University, Dr. Alexander Kroll, who will both present on the topic ‘Scalability for Community Renewal’; Citizen Security Specialist, IDB, Rodrigo Serrano Berthet, who will make a presentation on ‘Effective Public Spending and Innovative Funding Mechanisms for Community Renewal’; and Manager, Jamaica Stock Exchange, Nora Blake, who will speak about the entity’s innovative funding mechanism and how it is being used to support the social sector.