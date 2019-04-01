Persons from Jamaica and the Caribbean Graduate from Course at NPCJ

Story Highlights Twenty-four persons from several organizations graduated from the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) Strategic Command Course 2019, on March 29.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, programme participant from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Ramnarine Samaroo, said the training will assist in positively impacting security operations throughout the region.

The six-week course, which commenced February 18, was conducted by the Faculty of Leadership and Professional Development. Course content included ‘Strategic Management’, ‘Strategic Leadership’ and ‘How to Manage Professional Hurt’.

The group included 19 Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) personnel and one person each from the Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago police forces; the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

Participants ranged from Assistant Commissioners to Superintendents as well as Senior Managers in their organizations. Included were five females, four of whom are police officers.

The ceremony was held at the NPCJ headquarters, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, under the theme: ‘Improving Leadership in Policing and Public Safety/Security Sectors’.

Giving the keynote address at the function, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, said the programme will assist in capacity building of the Caribbean region’s security forces.

“Your organizations believe you are persons in whom they can invest and that value has been added to you, which ultimately should lead to improved service delivery. The purpose then is the transfer of value to your organizations and to make it more proficient and efficient in some way that is observable and measurable,” he said.

He charged the graduates to implement the strategies learned in the course in their respective organizations.

“The challenge for you then is how are you going to turn what you have learned over the past six weeks into activity. If you want to bring about positive changes, you will have to start with you, and you will have to model the behaviours you want to see in others,” the Chief Justice said.

For his part, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to nurture the professional relationships facilitated by the course.

“Courses and training generally teach you how to do things, but the important thing is how to get things done and there is a distinction between those two. Clearly a lot of learning has taken place, but equally as important are the networks that these courses create. That network is not only in Jamaica between institutions, but across the region,” the Commissioner said.

“It made us stronger leaders, so that at the end of the day we will be more resilient, able to handle stress, so we can make our Caribbean people proud of us,” he said.

Also attending the ceremony were: Deputy Commissioners of Police, Selvin Hay and Clifford Blake; Assistant Commissioners, Ealan Powell and Ronald Anderson; Assistant Commissioner of the JFB, Alrick Hacker; and Chief Executive Officer, PICA, Andrew Wynter.

Guided by the Strategic Review of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the NPCJ was established in June 2014. This consolidated the various training entities of the Jamaica Constabulary at the campus into a single, coordinated body. The entities which operated independently included the Jamaica Police Academy, the Jamaica Constabulary Staff College (JCSC), the Caribbean Search Centre, the Firearm and Tactical Training Unit, and the Police Driving School.

