Persons Encouraged to Purchase Coffee Festival Tickets Early

Persons planning to attend the sixth annual Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival on Saturday, March 25 in Newcastle, St. Andrew, are being encouraged to purchase their tickets early.
Speaking during a recent JIS ‘Studio 58A’ interview, Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley, said the event requires everyone attending to have a ticket for entry.
“Please do not wait until the last minute, because we would not be printing more tickets,” she said, adding that “we have a carrying capacity for the venue”.
Mrs. McDonald Riley informed that tickets can be purchased online via Gustazos or Touchstone Ticketing.
She indicated that Gustazos is offering single and family packages. However, the Director advised that tickets being sold via this outlet are “running out”.
Other authorised vendors include Blue Brews Bistro, Rituals Coffee House, Starbucks, Cannon Ball Café, Café Blue, Island Coffees Café, and Deaf Can Coffee. The prices are $5,000 for adults and $3,000 for children, 12 years and older.
Mrs. McDonald Riley pointed out that no one will be permitted to drive to the venue.
Persons are required to park at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) in Papine, and utilise the arranged shuttle service.
“We have some beautiful shuttle buses that will be taking you up in the hills, and we have tour operators. Once you take that shuttle bus, there will be excitement on the buses. The idea is that you’ll be given a tour by a certified tour guide who will be able to tell you all of what’s happening in that area,” she said, adding that the journey will be an interesting 45 minutes.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. It will see several coffee-related products being showcased in the Festival Market Place. There will also be activities for children in the Kids Village.