Persons Caring for Disabled Family Member Allowed to Work From Home

Story Highlights Employees, who are caring for a disabled family member, have been added to the list of persons allowed to work from home.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday (June 5), Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, said the work safe, work smart order has been gazetted and expanded to include this new category of exempted workers.

"We had only included persons, who had to stay at home to take care of children or the elderly. We are now putting in this new category of persons, who have to stay at home to take care of someone who is otherwise able," he said.

Employees, who are caring for a disabled family member, have been added to the list of persons allowed to work from home.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday (June 5), Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, said the work safe, work smart order has been gazetted and expanded to include this new category of exempted workers.

“We had only included persons, who had to stay at home to take care of children or the elderly. We are now putting in this new category of persons, who have to stay at home to take care of someone who is otherwise able,” he said.

The work safe, work smart order, which replaces the work from home order, took effect on June 1.

Under the new order, employers are encouraged to make allowances for employees with weakened immune system and those who are unable to find alternative care provision for their children or sick, elderly relative in their care.

Those workers are encouraged to make a request to their employers or negotiate with them.