Permit required to import plants and plant products

The Plant Quarantine and Inspection Branch in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reminding all travellers that a permit is required to import plants and plant products into Jamaica.

Chief Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspector in the Ministry, Sanniel Wilson-Graham, told JIS News that abiding by the permit system is necessary in order to ensure that Jamaica’s agricultural sector is protected from unwanted pests and diseases.

“If it is that someone wants to carry in a plant or plant product, the first thing that they would be required to do is to log on to the [Ministry’s] trade site [www.moatrade.gov.jm/MOA] and that would allow them to register as an importer,” she said.

“Once they have done that, they can go ahead and apply for a permit to take in that plant or plant product and pay online and receive the permit online. So, they don’t even need to come into our office. However, if they do have challenges they can make contact with the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch,” Mrs. Wilson-Graham pointed out.

For more information interested persons may call the Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch at 876-977-6401.