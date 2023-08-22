PEP Donates Medical Equipment and Supplies Valued US$6,000 to Black River Hospital

The Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth has received a donation of medical equipment and supplies valued approximately US$6,000 from the Parottee Enrichment Project (PEP) Inc.

Among the items are walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, walking canes, a commode, surgical masks, isolation gowns and disposable hospital bed sheets.

PEP, a United States-based non-profit organisation that was registered in 2020, focuses on enhancing the community of Parottee and its environs in St. Elizabeth.

During the handover ceremony on August 17, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Diana Brown-Miller, expressed gratitude to PEP for the donations.

“On behalf of the Black River Hospital family… we thank you and pledge that we will continue doing what we have to do, because God has placed us here to serve humanity,” she said.

In his remarks, Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, also thanked the members of PEP for their continuous support of the hospital.

“I feel so overjoyed that PEP has, once again… in so short an order, come up again with another donation to the Black River Hospital,” he said, noting that the organisation donated several beds to the facility last November.

The Mayor also commended the organisation for its contributions to the Parottee community and the overall parish.

“I want to thank them on behalf of the Municipal Corporation and on behalf of the residents of St. Elizabeth. We hope God will give them the strength, the opportunity and the facility to continue to give back to this wonderful community of Parottee and this wonderful parish of ‘St. Bess’ that we all love so dearly. I know the hospital will benefit from what you have given,” Councillor Sangster said.

Executive Board Member of PEP, Pastor Otis Lewis, noted that the group was making its third donation to the hospital.

He assured that PEP will continue to support the hospital, pointing out that relatives of group members continue to benefit from the facility.

Pastor Lewis also commended the staff of the hospital for their hard work.