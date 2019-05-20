Patron of Child Month Calls on Jamaicans To Protect the Nation’s Children

Story Highlights Patron of Child Month, Hon. Douglas Orane, is reminding Jamaicans, that they have a responsibility to protect the nation’s children.

Mr. Orane also appealed for all Jamaicans to work together to end violence against the nation’s children.

Other activities for Child Month include a Family Expo and Special Needs Resource Fair to be held at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew, on May 25 and the National Day of Prayer on May 29, at the Maranatha Gospel Hall, 7 Deanery Road.

“We need to keep our eyes open, and anywhere we see abuse or hints of it, we should report it. It is irresponsible to take the stance of ‘mi nah seh nutten’,” Mr. Orane said.

He was speaking with JIS News at the Half Way Tree Transport Centre on May 17, as the nation observed Children’s Day under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

“What bothers me is that the Secret Gardens Monument in downtown Kingston which is dedicated to children who were murdered, has run out of space. Something is fundamentally wrong in the way we as adults are treating our children,” he said.

As part of Children’s Day activities, members of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), along with private and public entities, were in the Transport Centre and its immediate environs greeting children and handing out tokens.

Children’s Day is the flagship event of Child Month which allows for special attention to be placed on the nation’s children.

