PATH Students Exempted From Fees In Sixth-Form Pathways Programme

Students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) are exempted from fees of the Sixth-Form Pathways Programme.

“Of course, you as a parent can give what you have, but that student or the parent should not be expected to pay a fee or contribute if he or she cannot afford to do so,” Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said at the Sixth-Form Pathways Programme’s virtual town hall, held on Thursday (November 5).

Additionally, she pointed out that students under the compulsory secondary education programme and who are not part of the PATH Programme will receive grants beginning in September 2022.

“Our Minister [of Education] approved a significant sum to treat with the preliminary costs, and when we look at what we’ll be providing to our schools, we’re looking at a $1.5-billion initial contribution, in respect to the grants,” Dr. Troupe said.

She pointed out that all students who register for the Sixth-Form Pathway Programme at a high school, will benefit from a grant of $17,000, and if the child accesses the programme at a public tertiary institution, the Ministry will pay a grant of $60,000.

“If you access your programme at a private tertiary institution, we’ll send a grant of $80,000 for you,” Dr. Troupe said.

She noted that students accessing the programme this year were obligated to pay fees before the announcement of these grants and should continue to make that contribution.

“Our schools have been advised that our parents should continue to make that contribution, as per usual. You would have gotten those fees already. We will support our schools in this because it is a gradual implementation, but come September 2022, the non-mandatory fees will apply and so parents will still have the opportunity for their children to access this learning programme,” she said.

Dr. Troupe said the Ministry will fund the teachers and materials needed for the programme.

“A number of the programmes that you will pursue will require materials to do your practical and so forth, and the Ministry is committed to providing that,” she said.

The Sixth-Form Pathways is part of the Ministry’s implementation of a seven-year high-school programme. It will allow students to pursue a two-year course of study with alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth-form curriculum.