Past Students Donate Laptops and Tablets to Titchfield High

The Titchfield Past Students Sports Association (TPSSA) recently donated 22 laptops and 17 tablets to benefit current students of the Portland-based institution.

The donation followed the contribution of 60 tablets last year and is a continuation of assistance to the institution since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

President of the TPSSA, Steven Aiken, who is based in the United States (US), told JIS News that his organisation was formed to provide support to the school in sports, but with COVID “we saw where we had to provide (students) with electronic devices to facilitate their studies.”

“We did an assessment in conjunction with the school and realised that some much-needed help was needed. Ultimately, we decided that we would do fundraisers,” he said, noting that the TPSSA continues to source more tablets and laptops for the students.

“We will not stop until we get to our goal of ensuring that all needy students have one of these [devices]at their disposal,” he pledged.

Past student and founder of the TPSSA, Anthony Nelson, who is also based in the US, told JIS News that the organisation will be ramping up its fundraising efforts in 2022.

He said that the entity wants to create a balance by contributing to both academics and sports.

“Titchfield High School has a strong tradition in both disciplines, so we want to do our part in ensuring it remains that way. A lot of us have been blessed with opportunities here in the US, and also back in Jamaica, and believe that it is only fitting to give back to the place where it all started,” he noted.

Mr. Nelson said that the technology devices being provided will benefit students even after COVID.

“Our children will be competing in the era of information technology where knowing how to use the computer will be key,” he noted.

Principal of Titchfield High School, Richard Thompson, in thanking the TPSSA, said he is looking forward to further collaboration with all alumni groups, noting that the objective is to make the institution stronger and better.

“What this shows is how much stronger we can be when we are working together and are all on the same page,” he added.