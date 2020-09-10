Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Head Office to be closed for Sanitisation

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency wishes to advise the public that its Head Offices located at 25 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10, will be closed on Friday September 11, 2020.

The closure is in response to the report of a confirmed COVID-19 case of a staff member. The office is being closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the building. The office will reopen to the public on Monday September 14, 2020 at 6:30am. All staff members who may have been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the standard fourteen (14) days and will be referred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for COVID – 19 testing and further instructions.

Members of the public who wish to renew their passport applications are reminded that they may use the other offices located island-wide. Specific locations may be obtained from the PICA website at www.pica.gov.jm under the CONTACT US tab or the Online Adult Passport Renewal Portal at https://passport.pica-online.com/PICA_ONLINE/ may be used for adult passports that expired after September 2001.

PICA regrets any inconvenience caused to the public from the closure of the office, however this measure is unavoidable as every effort must be made to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect both our customers and staff.

For further information, persons may contact the Agency via the following measures:

· The CONTACT US page on the website, and send a customer query;

· Call the Agency via Telephone numbers: 876-754-7422; or,

· Email us at info@pica.gov.jm