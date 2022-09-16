Partnerships An Integral Component of ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ Strategy

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is highlighting the value of partnerships to the effective implementation of the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ national campaign.

The initiative, which aims to strengthen Jamaica’s food security, focuses on building a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister Charles said the campaign’s key areas include crop production, climate smart practices and technologies as well as access to finance.

“We are also focused on the protection of our farmers through insurance, including crop insurance, addressing the perennial issue of praedial larceny, and on expanding opportunities for our fisherfolk,” he said.

Mr. Charles cited work done, so far, through critical partnerships to address the focus areas.

“I would highlight our support through the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), of a $1 billion loan facility for our farmers, new entrants and for farmers who wish to expand their business. Scholarship opportunities have also been provided for students who wish to extend their learning in the sector,” he pointed out.

The Minister further noted the existing linkages with several international groups, such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), where work is being done to advance critical projects around reducing waste and loss.

“We are working with them to advance projects that focus on our capacity to apply post-harvest techniques and to really identify the infrastructure that will be required for Jamaica to have cold chain storage across the country. This is critical for us in terms of extending the value chain and improving our ability to store the food that we produce, particularly as production is increasing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government has reiterated its commitment to stimulating development in the sector through its agro-parks and production zones, by encouraging investments.

“We are focused on the mango agro-parks, and we have been able to identify investors who are pumping millions of dollars to ensure the growth of specific niche areas for us to expand and improve… exports,” Mr. Charles said.

The Minister also noted the vital work of the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) to provide leases to farmers.

“Leases have been provided, particularly to young farmers, 70 per cent of whom are female. In this cohort, we have provided technical support [and are] guiding them in their entry into farming. We have issued more than 50 so far and are on track for that to be increased exponentially,” he said.