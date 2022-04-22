Partners Commended For Support Of Diaspora Conference

Legacy partners have been lauded for their support of the biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference over the years, by State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell.

Discussions on the plans and preparations for this year’s Conference have been held with legacy partners, GraceKennedy Group, Jamaica National Group, Victoria Mutual Group and J. Wray and Nephew Ltd. The Chair of the Conference is GraceKennedy.

The ninth staging of the biennial Conference, to be convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will take place from June 14 to 16, under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.

The event, which was rescheduled from 2021 due to the realities of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its stakeholders, has been positioned as a signature event to mark Jamaica 60 celebrations. This year, Jamaica is celebrating its 60th anniversary of Independence.

Speaking at a recent conference stakeholder briefing, held in the Kingston Hall at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, downtown Kingston, Senator Campbell expressed appreciation to Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited, Senator Don Wehby, for his Chairmanship of the Conference.

“We are grateful to Senator Wehby, Earl Jarrett, JNGroup; Courtney Campbell, VMGroup, as well as Wray and Nephew for their long-standing interest and support as legacy partners of the Conference over the years,” he said.

“We are also appreciative of the generosity and support of other partners and sponsors who have been a part of our journey,” he continued.

Senator Campbell said that the Conference provides an opportunity to showcase the best of Jamaica.

“This time of celebration is also a time to reflect, review, refocus, recommit and strategise towards the future we want for ourselves and generations to come,” he added.

He said that the main objective of the Conference is to create and maintain strong links between Jamaica and its diaspora and to market Jamaica as a viable alternative for investment.

Additionally, Senator Campbell said the Conference aims to collaborate with the diaspora “to discuss, identify and implement initiatives for harnessing the potential that exists within their home countries and which complement the National Development agenda”.