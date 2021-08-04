Parks And Green Spaces To Be Constructed In August Town

August Town is set to benefit from the construction of parks and green spaces under the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP II).

A community-implemented contract for the undertaking, valued at $16.5 million, is currently being implemented with funding from the Government through the August Town Community Development Committee.

The information is contained in the August Town Zone Social Intervention Ministry Paper, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

The scope of works will include enhancing the aesthetics of the stretch from Hermitage to the August Town main road, landscaping to include installation of decorative blocks, construction of a gazebo and the installation of a solid waste metal enclosure.

The ICDC is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with funding from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

It seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and support increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the preliminary designs for the Hope Valley Experimental and the August Town Primary schools are ongoing.

“Once completed, the overall improvement at both schools should see better pathways for the students using the Safe Passages model and general improvement in the physical plant,” the Ministry Paper said.

Safe Passages is an innovative programme that is centred around creating safe spaces for children to get to and from school, and while they are within the school environment.

Also, 21 curfew monitors, who are volunteers from the community, have completed training and are now equipped to support the police with ensuring that children under 18 years old are off the street at a determined period nightly.

In addition, 30 wardens have been employed and are assisting the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) with solid waste management and other mitigation activities.

August Town was declared as the fourth Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) on July 8, 2020.