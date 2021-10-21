Parents Urged to Register Students for Sixth Form Pathways Programme

Minister of Education, Youth, and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, is reminding students and parents to register for the Sixth Form Pathways Programme.

“All our students will now have the opportunity to continue their education in one of three pathways,” she said, while addressing a virtual press conference on Monday (October 19).

These are the Traditional pathways comprising the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), a certificate and or associate degree, or Council of Community College of Jamaica/University Council of Jamaica (CCCJ/UCJ) accredited associate degree; Technical pathway – Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate/Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CSEC/CAPE), National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training/Caribbean Vocational Qualification (NCTVET/CVQ) Levels 2 or 3; or the General pathway – CSEC, City and Guilds, and NCTVET Level 2.

Minister Williams noted that the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will use a blended learning approach involving online and face-to-face where possible.

The Sixth Form Pathways is part of the Ministry’s implementation of a seven-year high school programme.

It allows for students, who complete grade 11, to enroll in the programme and pursue a two-year course of study with alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth-form curriculum.

Students will be able to secure multiple qualifications within the two years and acquire college credits that will provide a head start in their tertiary studies.

For those who choose not to attend a tertiary institution, the certification they receive at the end of the Sixth Form Pathways Programmer will prepare them to enter various fields of work or receive further general or technical training.