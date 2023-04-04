Parents Urged to Allow Young Girls to Take HPV Vaccine

Parents are being urged to protect their young girls from cervical cancer by allowing them to take the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, by Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

The State Minister made the call in her message to mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, being observed in April under the theme ‘Ending Cervical Cancer Within a Few Generations’.

“Parents, the HPV vaccine is now available in Jamaica’s public health system for girls aged nine to 14, and it reduces the risk of developing cervical cancer,” she said, adding that HPV vaccines are safe.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn pointed out that 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases are caused by the HPV and stated that almost everyone who is sexually active will, at some time, contract HPV, which is usually harmless and goes away on its own. She warned, however, that in some women, it may persist and can result in cervical cancer.

The State Minister added that cervical cancer is preventable, treatable and curable when detected early and that screening involves a pap smear or an HPV test.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn also implored women to get screened for the preventable disease.

She cited statistics from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey (2016-2017), which indicate that less than half of women in the ages 15 to 54 years reported having had a pap smear done in the last three years.

“So, if you have not been screened at least within the last three years and you are between the ages of 21 and 64, get screened,” the State Minister urged. She also appealed to women over 64 to get screened, particularly if they have never been screened.

She urged all relevant stakeholders to work together in the fight against cervical cancer.

“We care about you, and together we can eliminate cervical cancer. This month, visit your nearest health centre, your family doctor or your gynaecologist and talk to them about reducing your risk of developing cervical cancer. Women, get screened and talk to your doctor about your options. Remember, get your Pap smear or HPV test done. Mek Wi End Cervical Cancer!” she stressed.

Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women.