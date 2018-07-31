Parents Encouraged to Help Children Focus on Tertiary Education

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, converses with three wards of the State, at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Education Transitioning Forum held today (July 31), at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston. The agency also recognised 157 children who sat the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). The event was staged to prepare the students to make a smooth transition to high school. + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, converses with three wards of the State, at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Education Transitioning Forum held today (July 31), at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston. The agency also recognised 157 children who sat the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). The event was staged to prepare the students to make a smooth transition to high school. Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, is encouraging parents to help their children in high school to focus on tertiary education.

Delivering the keynote address at a forum for new secondary students held today (July 31), at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, Mr. Green said as the children enter secondary institutions, they need to be cultured into obtaining advanced training to make themselves marketable, as the days are long gone when high-school certificates alone can take persons to fitting careers.

“Set your minds firmly on your tertiary education. When you go to high school, you must be focused. Remember, you are not there to waste time; you are there as part of the journey towards your ultimate goal,” he told the students.



Mr. Green said while high school will be an exciting time for the students, it will have its challenges, and the role of caregivers and parents is crucial to make them use the period for personal development and to prepare for adult life.

He emphasised that students must be passionate about their goals. “This will help you to work towards something,” the State Minister said.

Mr. Green said the Government is making the school environment suitable for learning, and also ensuring that when children work hard, they can achieve their best.

He reiterated that the Government will pay for all subjects that wards of the State sit while they are in high school.

The forum was hosted by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) under the theme ‘Forging the Path Ahead’. The agency recognised 157 children who sat the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) earlier this year.

The event was staged to prepare the students to make a smooth transition to high school, with a focus on bullying, overcoming fear, managing their studies, building self-confidence, adjusting to their new school environment, and school safety.