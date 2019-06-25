Parents and Teachers at St. Ann Schools Happy with PEP Results

Melonie Simpson told JIS News that she is elated as her daughter Akilah, who attends Golden Grove All-Age, has been awarded a place at Ferncourt High School.

Ms. Simpson said she was nervous about the exam, as it was new and “I didn’t know how this would have turned out.”

“I am happy with the result…Akilah is absolutely thrilled and for this I must thank the teachers and administrators at Golden Grove All-Age for a job well done,” she said.

Shereene Cooper, whose son Rajiv got his second preference in St. Mary High School, said she is “over the moon.”

“I cannot recall ever being this nervous,” she shared with JIS News. “It was a very challenging examination and Rajiv really studied hard. I, however, was not sure what to expect but it all worked out. The teachers at Ocho Rios Primary really went above the call of duty to get our children ready and it has paid rich dividends,” she said.

For her part, Acting Principal at the Breadnut Hill Primary, Reimess Marsh, said the 33 students, who sat the examination are all happy with their placements.

“There are no surprises around here. They worked very hard and they got their schools of choice,” she noted.

“We are a small school but whether it’s Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) or PEP we are always delivering and this trend will always continue here at Breadnut Hill Primary.

“I won’t say that like everybody else we weren’t anxious to see the results…that’s just human nature…but we were always confident in our preparation and also the support we received from the parents,” she shared.

Meanwhile, over at the Parry Town Primary School, Principal Tamara Wilmot-Buchanan, said the school and community are happy with the results. She noted that 46 students sat PEP.

“Most of our students selected high schools that are in close proximity…which makes a lot of sense. They are all good schools and we are very proud of our youngsters,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Wilmot-Buchanan also had high praises for parents and Ministry officials, describing the PEP journey “as a real team effort and a victory for education.”

The PEP has replaced GSAT as the national secondary school entrance test.

It is designed to enhance the academic and critical thinking capabilities as well as the creativity of students.

The results of the first grade six sitting were released by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on Friday, June 21.