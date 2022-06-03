Parents And Students Benefit From Wellness Forum

Scores of students and parents have benefited from a mental wellness forum organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness at the Paul’s Mountain Primary School in St. Catherine.
Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the recent session was to equip parents to help their children deal with the anxiety and other challenges surrounding the resumption of face-to-face classes after two years of online schooling.
They were provided with tips and techniques to manage stress and promote mental wellness.
“There is a need for re-engagement and for assisting parents. As I announced in my Sectoral presentation, we are going to move into communities and into institutions to promote this mental-wellness programme, providing psychosocial support in an environment that is characterised by a lot of uncertainty and fear,” the Minister said.
“We must ensure that they (children) go out properly guided, and that they feel loved and protected in their school environment, so that they can start back the learning process after two years out of the classrooms,” he added.
Dr. Tufton said that many families are going through trying times due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and noted that with the coming together of Ministry officials, the community, and teachers and parents “we can find a solution”.
The forum was supported by personnel from the Ministry of Education and Youth, the Social Development Commission (SDC), and the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).