Over US$600K In Medical Supplies For Jamaica From Two Countries

Jamaica has received medical equipment, valued US$628,714.12, from the governments of the Republic of Korea and Canada, to bolster the national coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response.

Korea’s donation, valued US$500,000, includes 50 defibrillators, 50 electrocardiograph (ECG) and 100 physiological monitors, and COVID-19 testing apparatus.

Canada provided critical care beds, ECG and blood pressure machines, laptops, video laryngoscopes, and privacy screens valued US$128,714.12.

These were facilitated through the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) under the Canada Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme.

The equipment were handed over to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, during brief presentation ceremonies in Kingston on Thursday (March 24).

The provisions from Korea were presented at the Bustamante Hospital for Children where ministers Tufton and Johnson Smith expressed gratitude for that country’s gesture and for the collaboration.

Senator Johnson Smith said the items, which are “well received” are “timely and significant”.

She noted that the past two years have “reaffirmed our interconnectedness and interdependence as a global family.

“Indeed, we are emerging from this pandemic with a deeper appreciation for the bonds of cooperation and collaboration that are required in such challenging times,” the Minister added.

Noting that Korea has “always demonstrated a willingness” to assist and respond to Jamaica’s needs, Senator Johnson Smith said Thursday’s presentation “is another manifestation of the steady and consistent support we have received from our Korean friends.”

In his remarks, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of Korea in Jamaica, Baejin Lim, said the donation will go a far way in boosting healthcare delivery locally, and assisting the fight against COVID-19.

He said the gifts have come “at an opportune time, given that this year, Korea and Jamaica celebrate our Diamond Jubilee of diplomatic relations.”

“It has certainly been a wonderful journey of cooperation and bonding over these years,” Mr. Lim added.

Canada’s donation was presented to Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn at the PAHO/WHO Jamaica country office.

In her remarks, she underscored the importance of partnerships in improving Jamaica’s capacity to deliver healthcare at the requisite standards, to maintain high levels of service delivery.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn noted that COVID-19 has brought this need “sharply into focus”, as the Health Ministry has had to “rapidly strengthen island wide service delivery, in order to save lives.”

“Integral to our continued efforts, even outside of COVID-19, is cooperation, as embodied by partnerships among governments, between citizens and governments, as well as with the private sector and other stakeholders,” the State Minister added.

Consequently, Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said the government of Jamaica values the longstanding partnerships forged with Canada and PAHO.

She noted that they have been instrumental in developing the country’s public health system over the years, adding that “since COVID-19, you both have redoubled your efforts to support Jamaica’s response to the pandemic.

“In April 2021 alone, we received J$11.3 million in donations through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives. PAHO has facilitated the donation of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and vaccines,” the State Minister informed.

“On behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, I thank you for your continued support and partnership, as we do the work to safeguard the best possible health outcomes,” she added.

In her remarks, Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been pervasive, affecting all countries globally, with the official death toll over six million.

Noting that the burden of COVID-19 on Jamaica’s health sector has been significant, she said “we continue to applaud health workers for their resilience in the face of the pandemic.”

The High Commissioner highlighted the need for health systems to remain resilient and robust, to respond effectively to the pandemic.

PAHO/WHO Representative for Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, said that as the importance of partnerships in the COVID-19 response is reinforced, “let us remember that health is always a priority across our region.

“We, therefore, look forward to continuing work alongside the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Canadian Government, and other partners to respond to health challenges,” he added.