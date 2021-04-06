Over 6000 Meals Provided to the Homeless During Lockdown

His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, has reported that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) issued in excess of 6000 meals to members of the homeless population during the Easter holidays lockdown.

Williams highlighted that the KSAMC’s Poor Relief Department along with support from Councillors, corporate Jamaica, volunteers and various church groups, prepared and distributed breakfast and lunch each day despite the restrictions.

He added that Kingston has become a much more caring city with greater thought being given to the vulnerable groups and said the KSAMC is achieving this with the help of private entities who also help to feed the less fortunate.

“They may be homeless, but they are still our neighbours and the Council has continued to implement measures to secure their nutrition and improve their safety thanks to the work of our parent Ministry and partners”, Williams explained.

The KSAMC now operates a daily soup Kitchen offering 600 breakfast and 600 lunches daily to the homeless across the city, totalling 1200 meals per day.

A temporary shelter was also constructed at Church Street to shelter additional homeless persons since the start of the pandemic. A transitional facility is currently under construction at King Street, which is expected to provide additional support and shelter to over 100 homeless persons once completed.

Williams expressed gratitude to KSAMC staff and volunteers, who used their holidays to ensure this programme was continued.

The Mayor urged other samaritans to ensure that they coordinate with the local authority when considering to launch feeding programmes.