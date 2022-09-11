Over 25,000 Classroom Spaces Available Under the Sixth form Pathway Programme

Over 25,000 classroom spaces are now available for secondary students under the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Sixth Form Pathway Programme.
These have been provided at tertiary institutions mapped to high schools under the Programme, which caters for students attaining less than four Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects.
Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, made the announcement during the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Face-to-Face Education Townhall Meeting at Jamaica College in St. Andrew, on Friday (September 9).
Responding to questions from parents attending the forum, Dr. Troupe advised that “not all our high schools will be able to retain all students; [which] is why we partnered with the tertiary sector.”
“So, if you are not able to retain a place in your high school, we still have a place for you. We have even said that if those institutions don’t offer what you want, we would put you onto [an] institution [that does] because we still would want to respond to your interest and not just a programme of study,” she further stated.
Dr. Troupe said parents and caregivers should visit their children’s schools and speak with the Sixth Form Coordinator to assist with this process.
“If you are not getting through [then] visit your Regional Office… our officers are willing to help you. Your child has a space in this country, at this time, to continue his or her education” she added.
The Programme includes three pathways for secondary students. Those with five or more subjects qualify for Pathway One, which allows them to matriculate into the traditional Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programme.
Pathway Two is for students with four or less CSEC subjects, while Pathway Three targets youngsters who obtained no subjects.
Coupled with the Pathway options are opportunities for students to obtain a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ-J) Level Two or Three certificate, as well as dual certification in CAPE Associate Degrees in Industrial Technology and City and Guilds Engineering Level 3.