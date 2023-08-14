Over 24 Per Cent of Agro-Park Lands Occupied By Young Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is reporting that more than 24 per cent of lands in agro-parks are now occupied by young farmers, surpassing its target of 20 per cent.

Agro-parks are a critical component of the Government’s thrust towards economic development, particularly foreign exchange earnings and savings.

They are areas of intensive agricultural production that seek to integrate all facets of the value chain from pre-production activities to production, post harvesting and marketing.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said he is happy about the achievement, which is a positive sign that young Jamaicans are taking advantage of the opportunity.

He made the disclosure during the recent Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial, and Food Show at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon.

Mr. Green advised that the Ministry is in discussions with private-sector partners to offer additional support to young farmers who have access to government lands through the agro-parks.

“I’m now working with the Ministry and the private sector to ensure that every young person who gets land in our agro parks, they also get land preparation free of cost. We are working with our private sector to ensure that they have less barriers, in terms of their agricultural enterprise,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green said the Ministry will be partnering with the Jamaica 4-H Clubs to identify and promote more young farmers across the island who are doing well.

He noted that the aim is to encourage more of Jamaica’s youth to participate in the sector.

Additionally, Mr. Green said the Ministry will be revitalising the Youth Agvocate Council, which is intended to ensure that the country’s young people have a voice in the decision-making process.

He advised that he will be meeting with the group to discuss new ideas for the sector.

“We don’t believe, at the Ministry, that we have all the ideas… . We have to hear directly from our youth,” Minister Green said.

The Agvocate Council will, among other engagements, advocate on issues affecting youth in the agriculture and fisheries sectors, have scheduled meetings with the Minister to discuss these issues, and guide policy on youth in agriculture.

The young people comprising the Council’s members, who represent different segments of the agriculture and fisheries sectors, were selected based on their applications and an interview session.