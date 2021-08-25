Over 21,000 Jamaicans vaccinated in One Day

Over 21,000 Jamaicans were vaccinated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as the Ministry of Health & Wellness continued its four day special vaccination blitz across the island. This number represents a record for the highest number of persons vaccinated in one day since the COVID-19 Vaccination programme began in March. Approximately 40% of those vaccinated on Tuesday, were children between 12-18 years old and the remainder were persons over 18 years.

On the final day of the special blitz, the general population including students over 12 years old, parents and school staff were vaccinated at some 17 sites that were operational across 13 parishes.

In recognizing this record, Health & Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton said, “I want to express my deep appreciation to the healthcare team, especially for their efforts today in reaching this record number. Our healthcare workers remains a critical component of our vaccination programme and we must take every opportunity to salute them.”

The record number of persons, who turned out on Tuesday, meant that persons had to wait longer than anticipated and Dr. Tufton has noted that the Ministry will review the process to ensure that waiting experience is improved. “I want to use this opportunity to thank members of the public who came out today to be vaccinated to protect themselves and help the country achieve our goal of inoculating 65% of the population by March 22. At the same time, we know that the wait was longer than expected and we thank the public for their cooperation. The Ministry will be reviewing this, with a view to implementing improvements in the wait experience and efficiency relating to vaccination delivery,” Dr. Tufton added.

The Ministry will continue it vaccination programme on Wednesday, August 25 with re-opening of the permanent sites across the country. To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).