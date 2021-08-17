Over 200 Jamalco Employees Vaccinated During Vaccination Blitz at the Company

Over 200 Jamalcoans turned out to receive the first dose of the AstraZenica vaccine at the company’s Refinery in Halse Hall Clarendon on Friday, August 13. The vaccination day was organised by Jamalco in consultation with the Clarendon Health Department to meet the high demand from employees who registered and indicated their interest in receiving the vaccine.

As the vaccination centre opened early Friday morning, the Managing Director, Austin Mooney was on hand to welcome and thank the team for the “responsible demonstration as they got vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their co-workers.” Mr Mooney encouraged the team to now go out as ambassadors and encourage all their associates to “get vaccinated and stop the pandemic in its tracks.”

The team from the Clarendon Health Department gave Jamalcoans the opportunity to ask as many questions as possible about the vaccine while Health Education Officer Annmarie Graham was patient ain clearing up all the myths and misinformation that had Jamalcoans hesitant in taking the jab. She was patient in outlining some possible side effects of the vaccine as Jamalco’s Medical Department issued Panadols to all team members who were encouraged to take them as a precautionary measure to possible cramping in their arms.

Darnell Griffiths is 24 years old and one of the youngest employees to be vaccinated and he noted that he “was very sceptical of the virus and all the information being circulated, but as I watch people going to hospital and dying, I know that it will get worst – I am sure that there is an actual virus out there so I must try to get vaccinated and protect myself.” His mother Donna Prince who works as a Security Officer at the company was also thankful as she indicated that herself and Darnell were the last two adults in her household to get vaccinated. “I am so happy as I also have a daughter who is pregnant and at my age, I really want to live to be with my grandchild, so I am taking the vaccine to protect myself.”

Nicona Nembhard of the Accounts and Finance Department also expressed gratitude that the vaccination day was held at Jamalco. She explained that she is cognizant that “at some point everyone will need to take the vaccine as the virus is going nowhere. I am happy to take it here at my workplace as I am comfortable in this environment.”

Director of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Andrea Spence is very pleased with the response of team members to the vaccination day held at the company. She thanked the Clarendon Health Department for their support and noted that “it is obvious that our ongoing messages about the importance of safety and vaccination to put an end to the pandemic has motivated the team to respond in such a positive way.”

The employees will receive their 2nd dose of the vaccine at the company in October.