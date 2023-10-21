Outstanding Students At UWI Western Jamaica Campus Recognised

MONTEGO BAY, Oct. 21 (JIS):

Several students at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Western Jamaica Campus (WJC) were recently awarded for their outstanding performances during the 2022/23 academic year.

During the ceremony, organised by the Honour Society and held at the WJC in Montego Bay, St. James, Principal of UWI, Mona, Professor Densil Williams, congratulated the awardees, and emphasised that the students’ success is one of the core pillars of what the university’s administration is about.

Professor Williams also commended the students’ support systems for their role in their success.

“I am very mindful that this success, as you would appreciate, is not just of your own making, but of a network of people who have been involved with you; and so we want to celebrate those persons as well. Your family, your friends, your associates, your professors, your administrators, all of them have worked together to ensure your success today,” he said.

Professor Williams also lauded the Honour Society for recognising the students, calling it “a signal as to the quality and the direction within which you want to carry the Western Campus, and I want to applaud that.”

In his remarks WJC Director, Dr. Patrick Prendergast, underscored that he was pleased with the students’ success, noting that academic excellence should be celebrated even more.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing a student working hard, staying focused and still finding time to engage in sustaining our humanity and still do well academically,” Dr. Prendergast said.

“One of the challenges that I have always had in academia is that we don’t pay enough attention and celebrate enough, those who succeed in academic excellence for just that, academic excellence. So, this is what the Honour Society is about, recognising and celebrating that achievement and excellence for just that, despite all the odds,” the Campus Director said.

He added that the students at UWI WJC continue to shine academically, despite the odds “and for that we must be thankful.”

Dr. Prendergast thanked the Faculty for the part they continue to play in students’ success, and implored those being awarded to continue to build on the school’s culture of excellence.

Among those recognised was nursing student, Sashel Philpotts, who was awarded Top Student for 2022/23.