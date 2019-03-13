Outsource2Jamaica in Support of BPO Growth

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says next month’s staging of Outsource2Jamaica (O2J) is in support of the continued growth and exposure of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The symposium and expo will be hosted by the BPIAJ on April 11 and 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, under the theme ‘Global Services: Transforming Processes, People and Culture’.

It will bring together international buyers with local BPO service providers, who will be showcasing their products and services. The event will feature international speakers and experts within the sector.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Ms. Henry informed that the first day of the event will focus on “enhancing the value proposition, which is growing up the value chain. Topics will delve in robotics automation… cutting-edge infrastructure on the market and innovation in information technology (IT) and security”.

“Day two will focus on people and culture. Sessions will highlight best practices in team selection, behaviour alignment and values within the organisational culture and will showcase strategies to build a culture of customer service in the organisation,” she noted further.

The major sponsors of the O2J symposium and expo are itelBPO Smart Solutions and Cable and Wireless (C&W) Business, which are two leaders in the local BPO sector.

C&W Business partnered with the Government of Jamaica, BPIAJ and Complete Caribbean to create the first contact centre incubator at the Montego Bay Free Zone.

“This has been a huge success and since 2015, it has created over a 1,000 new jobs for the sector… . A major requirement for a BPO company is technology [and] we are committed to having the best IT infrastructure in the region and high-end support services,” said the company’s Director with responsibility for BPO and Hospitality, Andrew Fazio.

He said that the symposium and expo “will be a great event for the industry and great for the country. C&W Business is proud to support the BPIAJ, O2J and the global services sector”.

For her part, Chief People Officer at itelBPO Smart Solutions, Michelle Yeo, noted that itelBPO has supported all the BPIAJ’s initiatives to grow the sector.

“Naturally, when Outsource2Jamaica started last year, we jumped on board and we are again, this year, doing the same,” she said.

“We are all about growth, not just for us as a company but for Jamaica, and that really feeds into Outsource2Jamaica and what the BPIAJ is all about – selling Jamaica as an outsource provider to the world; showing them that we have everything if not more than they could possibly need; showing them that we are just as efficient and probably even more efficient than other BPO sectors across the world and that we have a lot more to offer to them,” Miss Yeo added.

itelBPO Smart Solutions is a locally founded business process outsourcer with more than 2,000 employees at facilities in Jamaica, Florida, Mexico and The Bahamas.