Orange Festival in Bog Walk May 31

The Bog Walk Development Area Committee, in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC) will host their inaugural Orange Festival in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, on May 31.

The event, which is being staged to highlight the cultural heritage and prominence of the orange fruit in the area, will bring together over 200 participants from the communities within the development area (DA).

High schools within the Bog Walk and Linstead DAs will be engaging in a culinary competition, showcasing the versatility of the orange fruit. There will also be a talent competition among local acts, with cash prizes for the winners of both competitions.

Goods and services from local economic initiatives, entrepreneurs and community groups within the DA will be on display and for sale.

Persons are encouraged to attend the event, which is being held at the Bog Walk Plaza, opposite the market, starting at 10:00 a.m.

For more details, persons can contact the SDC St. Catherine Parish Office, at 876-984-5270.