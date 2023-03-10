Opposition Spokesman Endorses Proposed Jamaica Screen Fund

Opposition Spokesman on Finance and Planning, Julian Robinson, has endorsed the proposed creation of the $1-billion Jamaica Screen Fund, to finance local film and television show development and production.
“I acknowledge the $1 billion fund that has been provided to the film industry. It’s a good start, and the film industry, I know, recognises and appreciates it,” Mr. Robinson said.
He was making his contribution to the 2023/24 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives, on Thursday (March 9).
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, announced the initiative on Tuesday (March 7), as he opened the Debate in the House.
He informed that the Fund will be established in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.
Mr. Robinson described the creative and cultural industries as a complex ecosystem, comprising approximately 20 subsectors and over 40 industry segments, with attendant activities, linkages, and products.
“So, there is an opportunity… to provide resources for some of the other areas as well,” he stated.
The Fund will enable creatives to devote time and sweat equity to developing their projects to the point where they can receive financing.
Examples of these engagements include writing a feature script or a TV series pilot script, producing a short film as proof of concept, or producing a teaser video as proof of concept for animation.
The Jamaica Screen Fund will support local film production by providing a defined percentage of the associated costs up to a maximum contribution for local productions, with other percentages and thresholds for foreign films being shot in Jamaica once certain criteria are met.