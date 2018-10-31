Opportunity for Quarry Managers to be Trained at Tertiary Level

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague (left), speaks at the launch of the new Quarry Managers Training Programme, held at the Ministry of Transport and Mining’s office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday (October 30). With the Minister are Commissioner of Mines, Roy Nelson and Executive Director, Council of Community Colleges in Jamaica, Dr. Donna Powell-Wilson. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague (left), speaks at the launch of the new Quarry Managers Training Programme, held at the Ministry of Transport and Mining’s office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday (October 30). With the Minister are Commissioner of Mines, Roy Nelson and Executive Director, Council of Community Colleges in Jamaica, Dr. Donna Powell-Wilson. Story Highlights The Mines and Geology Division of the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) have launched an inaugural Quarry Managers Training Programme, which will offer the managers certificates they can use to seek further studies at the tertiary level.

The programme was launched at The Ministry's office located on Maxfield Avenue, in St. Andrew on Tuesday (October 30).





The Mines and Geology Division of the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) have launched an inaugural Quarry Managers Training Programme, which will offer the managers certificates they can use to seek further studies at the tertiary level.

The programme was launched at The Ministry’s office located on Maxfield Avenue, in St. Andrew on Tuesday (October 30).

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, said this initiative became necessary with the amendment to the Quarries Control Act, and a new provision that requires quarries of a particular size to employ a quarry manager who is certified by the Commissioner of Mines.

“The Government firmly believes in the importance of training in the various sectors under the economy, in order to maximise the nation’s potential,” the Minister said.

“Our human capital is our most important asset. Yet, highly skilled certified technical talent in many fields is still scarce. Therefore, an excellent opportunity has been presented by the Mines and Geology Division, in collaboration with the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica,” he added.

Mr. Montague said this Quarry Managers Training Programme serves as an investment in the nation’s people, particularly in the quarry sector.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Mines, Roy Nicholson, said the training programme has been in the making for over two decades.

“The concept of a training programme for quarry managers is not a new initiative. About two decades ago, the then Commissioner of Mines had a vision to conduct workshops and seminars to update quarry operators on the latest techniques and best practices in the quarry industry,” Mr. Nicholson said.

Executive Director, CCCJ, Dr. Donna Powell-Wilson, said her organisation is pleased to be a part of this partnership, which will offer quarry managers the opportunity to seek higher education and become certified.

“The Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica is pleased to be a part of this collaboration. This special relationship started some 18 months ago. The Council’s Curriculum Department developed the programme outline, and the Mines and Geology Division identified specialists to assist with structuring courses,” Dr. Powell-Wilson said.

“With this new programme, our quarries will benefit from both pedagogy and certification, and we have coverage on the island, because while this programme will commence with Excelsior Community College, quarry operators across the length and breadth of Jamaica will have access to training through one of our institutions and its 14 satellite campuses,” she added.