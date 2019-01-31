Opening of EP Hotel an Economic Boost for Mobay – Bartlett

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the opening of the S Hotel has created an economic boost for Montego Bay.

He said that beyond the jobs generated, there is spin-off for manufacturing and other sectors from the use of locally made furnishings, and other products and services.

“So, you can see how this property is adding dimension to Jamaica’s tourism product while producing a magnificent multiplier effect as its impact ripples through the Montego Bay community and beyond,” he noted.

“This is what we mean when we talk about strengthening the linkages between tourism and other economic sectors so that more Jamaicans benefit from tourism’s success and more of the tourism dollars stay right here the country,” he pointed out.

Mr. Bartlett was speaking at the official opening of the European Plan (EP) property located on the Montego Bay Hip Strip on Gloucester Avenue on January 26.

Unlike all-inclusive hotels where meals and most services are covered in one package, EP hotels focus on accommodation, with meals and services at additional costs or accessible outside of the property.

The Tourism Minister noted that EP properties like the S Hotel create economic opportunity for surrounding communities – restaurants, shops, craft markets and attractions – as “guests tend to spend on services provided by local businesses outside the hotels.”

“EP models are ideal for the more adventurous traveller; those seeking immersive vacation experiences and genuine engagement with the local community,” he pointed out.

“They want the freedom to wander around town and discover eateries popular with locals, purchase authentic handicraft and experience the unique way of life of the destination,” he added.

The Minister said that the Montego Bay Hip Strip offers a prime setting for EP hotels and he wants to see more investors “set up shop” along “this important stretch.”

“I am referring not only to accommodations but shops, attractions and eateries,” he said.

“Of course, current activity on the Hip Strip augurs well for the future. I am pleased to see hotels being refurbished and restaurants like Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records opening to join the veterans like Margaritaville, Blue Beat Ultra Lounge and Pier One in providing a variety of exciting entertainment offerings to both visitors and locals. I look forward to further developments,” he said.

He noted that the area is on the Government’s radar for further development.

“After all, it is the perfect location – a stone’s throw from Doctor’s Cave Beach, just five minutes from the Sangster International Airport and within walking distance of some of the best nightlife, restaurants and shopping,” he noted.

The Minister added that he is looking forward to “a greater coming together of the public and private sectors to recreate a vibrancy on the Strip not seen since its heyday”.