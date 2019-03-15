Only Hire Licensed Security Guards – PSRA

Executive Director of the Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA), Rick Harris, is imploring members of the public to only engage the services of private security firms or security guards that are licensed and or registered with the organisation.

“When you hire a person who is unregistered and that person acts outside of the (PSRA) Act and law, then you, as the person who contracted the firm or individual operating illegally in the space, will become liable for their actions,” he pointed out during a recent interview with JIS News.

Mr. Harris said that the engagement of companies or individuals that are in compliance with the PSRA Act will also help to advance the welfare of the security guards.

“The Act enforces uniformed standards across the industry in terms of the well-being of the guards. Once you are registered with the PSRA, as a company, the required statutory deductions such as Pay As You Earn (PAYE), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and National Housing Trust (NHT) have to be made, and that goes towards the welfare of the guards,” he pointed out.

“Also, it means that the person is paid at or above the prescribed minimum wage,” he added.

As at December 2018, there were more than 23,000 registered security practitioners and 290 registered security companies in Jamaica.

The PSRA is responsible for the monitoring and regulating of contract security organisations, proprietary security entities, private security guards, private investigators and security trainers.

The entity will stage its annual conference under the theme ‘Securing Your Health and Well-Being’, at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, on Saturday (March 16) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.