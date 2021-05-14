Online Voting Ends Today For OUR Jingle Competition

Online voting for the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) Guaranteed Standards Jingle Competition ends today (May 14) at 6:00 p.m.

The competition is geared towards generating publicity around the standards, which are minimum service-level agreements between the OUR and the major utility companies to ensure value to customers.

Public Education Specialist at the OUR, Elizabeth Bennett Marsh, told JIS News that members of the public can cast their vote for six finalists in two categories.

In the Student Category, the finalists are Lorenzo Barrett from Kingston High School; Shanalee McLeish, Jonathan Bailey and Selisa Brown from the Yallahs High School in St. Thomas; and Jewell Smith from the Hampton School in St. Elizabeth.

In the Open Category, the finalists are Papa Michigan, Adiel Thomas and Renardo Lewis. “We are inviting the public to cast their vote, to have a listen, watch the videos of all these finalists; their entries are fantastic. Go on our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram as well as on our YouTube Page to watch the videos,” Mrs. Marsh said.

“Persons can access this link and vote for who they think should be the student winner and the open category winner and, of course, we want you to vote for the best overall Jingle. The announcement of the winners will be made on May 26,” she added.

The finalists are vying for a share of almost $1 million in cash and prizes. The category winners will receive cash prizes of $250,000 each, $100,000 each for second place, while the teacher of the winning school will receive $75,000.

Persons can visit our.org.jm for more details.

The Guaranteed Standards were developed by the OUR to ensure that the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company and the National Water Commission (NWC) are held accountable for high-quality service and provide the prescribed utility services.

A breach of the Guaranteed Standards results in a compensatory payment to the affected customer/account.