Online Repository Of Lesson Plans For Teachers

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be creating an online repository of lesson plans for teachers.

“The platform will be easy to use. Lesson plans will be organised by subject and grade level. Within each lesson plan, you will find clear objectives, description of materials needed, a thorough procedure with an opening and a closing, as well as assessments and modifications,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams said, during her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 28.

She noted that teachers can download and tailor the lesson plans to fit the needs of the students, adding that if teachers have lesson plans that they think are excellent, they can upload and share them with other teachers.

“We expect that this central repository of lesson plans will promote collaboration among teachers all across the education sector and that by providing this tool for our teachers, it will enable teachers to focus more of their time on the ever important demands of classroom management and student-teacher relationship,” Mrs. Williams said.