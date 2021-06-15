Online Poster Competition For Children

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has launched its online poster competition targeting children five to 17 years.

Administrator in the Child Labour Unit at the Ministry, Inka Perkins, said the objective of the competition is to raise awareness and to engage the children’s interest around the issue of child labour, while displaying their creative skills.

She was speaking at the virtual launch of Jamaica International Year to Eliminate Child Labour, which was held on June 11.

The competition is divided into four categories and subthemes. Children five to seven years are required to design a poster depicting the theme ‘Save the Child’; those in the eight to 10 age group – ‘Say No to Child Labour’; the 11 to 13 age group – ‘A Child is Meant to Learn not to Earn’, and the 14 to 17 age group, ‘Jamaica Free of Child Labour’.

Outlining the eligibility criteria, Ms. Perkins noted that participants must reach the eligibility age by July 31, 2021, and an official entry form must be attached to each entry. Any submission without the required information will not be accepted.

Entrants will be assessed by a panel of judges based on adherence to the themes, originality, creativity and visual effectiveness.

Ms. Perkins pointed out that members of the public will be given the opportunity between July 19 and 26 to vote for their favourite poster by logging on to the various social media platforms. However, popular votes will not determine the winners. Judges will have the final decision.

There will be cash awards and other prizes for the first, second and third-place winners in each category.

For further details on how to enter, persons should visit the Ministry’s website at www.mlss.gov.jm and the Ministry’s social media platforms: Instagram@mlssja, Facebook@mlssjamaica and Twitter page @jamaicamlss.com.

Entries with all the requirements must be sent to the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit at prunit@mlss.gov.jm, no later than July 16, 2021.