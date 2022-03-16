One Student Has Left Russia, Others Making Plans To Exit

One Student Has Left Russia, Others Making Plans To Exit

One of 18 Jamaican students known to be studying in Russia has already left the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade reports.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Wednesday (March 16), Director of the Consular Department, Ariel Bowen, said that the Ministry was able to secure assistance for the student following a special request.

She noted that other students are making plans to leave the country.

“We remain in touch with them, and we have offered that level of support and any other help they perceive that they may need from us,” she said.

Ms. Bowen said that the Ministry has provided the students with guidance and information on no-visa-required countries and routes.

The Ministry evacuated more than 25 Jamaicans from Ukraine recently, following Russia’s military invasion of the country on February 24.

Nationals in Russia and other countries in Eastern Europe have been advised to prepare to leave for their safety.

Undersecretary of the Diaspora, Protocol and Consular Affairs Division, Frantz Hall, said that the Ministry is not aware of any Jamaicans who may still be in Ukraine.

“Jamaicans known to the Ministry through our Embassy in Berlin, which has responsibility for Ukraine, are all out and, thankfully, safe,” he noted.

He said it is important to have open channels of communication in any heightened situation, noting that the Ministry is prepared to assist persons who require support.