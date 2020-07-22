One New COVID-19 Case, Three More Recoveries

One new COVID-19 case was recorded in the island as at Tuesday (July 21).

The total number of COVID-19 cases for Jamaica now stands at 810. Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered and have been released from care.

This brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 709 (87.5% recovery rate).

The newly confirmed positive is an imported case of a 20-year-old female, Jamaican-born/US citizen, staying in St Catherine. The case recently returned to the island on a flight from the USA.

There are now 60 (7.4%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 31 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are two moderately ill patients, but none critically ill at this time.

Five persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 17,578 are quarantined at home.

Jamaica’s record of COVID-19 cases consists of 279 imported cases; 246 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and five are under investigation.

Some 456 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 354 (44%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020