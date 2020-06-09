One New Case of COVID-19 Brings Jamaica’s Total to 599

Jamaica has recorded one new case of COVID-19 as at Monday (June 8), bringing the island’s count to 599. In the meantime, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 remains at 405 (Recovery rate 67.6%).

The new case is a 63 year old female of a St. Elizabeth address. This is an imported case from New York under the controlled re-entry programme.

Jamaica now has 98 imported cases; 218 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 20 under investigation.

Some 344 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 255 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 184 (30.7%) active cases currently under observation, including two critically ill cases. There are no moderately ill cases at this time.

The parish health departments across the island are currently tracing some 986 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 208 patients remain in isolation and 46 persons-of-interest are in quarantine at a government facility.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020