One more death, 245 new COVID-19 cases recorded

It is with regret that we advise of the death of another COVID-19 patient. The deceased is a 28 year old female from St. James. At the same time, as at Sunday (August 30), the country recorded 245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,357.

The country is now managing 1,374 (57.1 %) active cases across the island, including 14 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin. Recoveries from COVID-19 remain at 890 persons (42.1% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, 116 are females and 100 are males with ages ranging from 2 weeks to 90 years. The sex classification for 29 of the new cases are still being investigated. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (92), St. Catherine (62), St. James (27), St. Thomas (15), Portland (9), St. Ann (8), Clarendon (8), Manchester (7), St. Elizabeth (6), Hanover (5), St. Mary (4), Trelawny (1) and Westmoreland (1).

Of the new cases, 12 are contacts of confirmed cases, eight are imported and the remaining 225 cases are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 455 imported cases; 606 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 212 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 848 cases under investigation.

Females account for 59% (1,284) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 41% (1,044) are males. They range in age from 13 days to 97 years.

Eight persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 28,425 persons of interest are quarantined at home.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary as at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020