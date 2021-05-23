Official Memorial Service for Ambassador the Honourable Anthony ‘Tony’ Smith Rowe Johnson, OJ

The Government of Jamaica has accorded an official Memorial Service to the late former Government Minister, Senator and Member of the House of Representative, Ambassador the Honourable Anthony Johnson, OJ. Ambassador Johnson died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after a period of illness. He was 82 years old. The official memorial service is to take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the St Augustine Chapel, Kingston College Chapel, North Street, Kingston. In keeping with the COVID-19 measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act, it will take place with a restricted number of persons in keeping with the approved numbers for assembly at church services. Participating public officials at the Chapel will be limited to the Head of State, the Head of Government and the Leader of the Opposition in keeping with their ceremonial roles. Other public officials will be invited to participate in the Service virtually. The mortal remains will also not be present at the Sanctuary. After the service, a private inurnment will take place at a later date, at the Providence Methodist Church where he worshipped for much of his adult life. In light of the restricted attendance numbers, the service will be broadcast live on PBCJ and will also be streamed live for public viewing through social media channels to be announced. Additionally, a Virtual Condolence Book will be established for use by the general public including Jamaicans and former colleagues across the island and overseas. The link can be found at: https://www.cet-it.com/lf_haj_cgb/ Condolence books will also be opened at the Houses of Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade from May 25-26, 2021. BACKGROUND Ambassador Johnson has contributed more than Twenty-Five years of service to the Government and people of Jamaica. Ambassador Johnson was appointed to the Senate initially from 1980-1983. He later became the Member of Parliament for North East St. Catherine from 1983-1993. After serving as a Member of Parliament for Ten years, Ambassador Johnson was once again appointed to the Senate where he served for fourteen years (1993-2007). Throughout his political career, Ambassador Johnson had various portfolio responsibilities including, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (1980-1984), Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture (1984-1989) and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate (2002-2007). He was also the first Jamaican council member of Parliamentarians for Global Action. Ambassador Johnson also served as Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. He later served as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, with concurrent accreditation as non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, the Kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, and Ireland. In 2016 he was appointed a member of the Order of Jamaica for distinguished national Service in the Public and Private Sector and for contribution to the Jamaican Foreign Service. Ambassador the Honourable Anthony Smith Rowe Johnson, OJ, died on Wednesday, 28th April 2021 at the age of Eighty Two years. OPM Media

